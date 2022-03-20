Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued pulled pork sandwich, ranch potatoes, baked beans and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Baked breaded chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas, pears and Italian bread.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, tossed salad, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, white bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, melon cup, cheddar cheese rectangle and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, diced pears and yogurt.
Friday: Omelet, sausage link, orange, whole grain muffin and V-8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, beets, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Hamloaf, yams, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
