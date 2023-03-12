Cambria County
Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.
Tuesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, corn bread and fruit.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, white bread and fruit.
Thursday: Corned beef and cabbage, parsley potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and birthday cake.
Friday: Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches and rye bread.
Wednesday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Irish pot roast, mixed green salad with cheese, jellied Shamrock salad and Irish scone.
Friday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cocktail and mozzarella cheese stick.
