Cambria County

Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.

Tuesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, corn bread and fruit.

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, white bread and fruit.

Thursday: Corned beef and cabbage, parsley potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and birthday cake.

Friday: Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and applesauce.

Somerset County

Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches and rye bread.

Wednesday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Irish pot roast, mixed green salad with cheese, jellied Shamrock salad and Irish scone.

Friday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cocktail and mozzarella cheese stick.

