Cambria County
Monday: Meatball hoagie, Parmesan noodles, green beans and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Chef salad, mixed greens with ham, tomato, cheddar cheese and egg, vegetable barley soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruit.
Wednesday: Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Hot dog, potato salad, baked beans, corn and ice cream.
Friday: Stuffed cabbage with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, orange and cake.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, quartered fruit salad and crackers.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned whole mini-potatoes, vegetables and baked apples.
Friday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, peas and fruit cup.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian bread, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.