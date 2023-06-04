Cambria County
Monday: Orange glazed chicken, buttered pasta, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef sandwich, roasted Parmesan potatoes, carrots and banana.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan, rotini with sauce, Italian green beans, Italian bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, pasta salad, barbecued baked beans, warm apple crisp and ice cream.
Friday: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, orange and yellow cake.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with egg, pineapple tidbits and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, tomato salad, fruit and salad.
Thursday: Porcupine meatballs, seasoned whole mini potatoes, vegetables and baked apples.
Friday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, fruit cup and wheat bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, wax bean and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Breaded fish, parsley potato, beets, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
