Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread and Jell-O.
Tuesday: Stadium hot dog, cheesy potatoes and warm apple crisp.
Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, rice, Brussels sprouts, bread stick and applesauce.
Thursday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Friday: Creamy Parmesan chicken, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued ham sandwich, cheddar cheese rectangle, marinated pasta salad and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, apricot halves, cottage cheese and rye bread.
Wednesday: Italian marinated pork chop, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, pineapple tidbits and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Chicken potpie, mixed green salad with cheese and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, maple sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, corn bread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Sweet and sour pork, rice, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wax bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
