Cambria County
Monday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and pudding.
Wednesday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Thursday: Pasta and meatballs, Parmesan corn, garlic bread stick and mixed fruit salad.
Friday: Southern seafood cake, Parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, melon fruit salad and cherry pie.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese sandwich, baked beans, church slaw and apple.
Wednesday: Egg salad sandwich, baked potato chips, tropical fruit salad, mozzarella cheese stick and V-8 juice.
Thursday: Ham pot pie, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and wheat roll.
Friday: Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cranberry salad and dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apple sauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Spanish rice, corn bread, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, zucchini and tomatoes, peas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Diced chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, peas, chickpea salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.