Cambria County

Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced cinnamon apples and white bread.

Tuesday: Homemade chicken salad sandwich, bean soup with crackers and fruit.

Wednesday: Supreme pizza casserole, green beans, garlic breadstick and applesauce.

Thursday: Baked ham with gravy, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots and dinner roll.

Friday: Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.

Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.

Thursday: Chopped steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.

Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.

Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.

Wednesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.

Thursday: Dinner: City chicken, parsley potatoes, corn, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.

Friday: Dinner: Chicken patty, au gratin potatoes, spinach, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled eggs, mixed fruit and apple.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you