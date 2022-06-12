Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced cinnamon apples and white bread.
Tuesday: Homemade chicken salad sandwich, bean soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Supreme pizza casserole, green beans, garlic breadstick and applesauce.
Thursday: Baked ham with gravy, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots and dinner roll.
Friday: Sweet and sour chicken with sauce, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with eggs, Italian dressing, fruit cocktail and Italian bread.
Thursday: Chopped steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuits, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, yams, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: City chicken, parsley potatoes, corn, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken patty, au gratin potatoes, spinach, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled eggs, mixed fruit and apple.
