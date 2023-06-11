Cambria County
Monday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and pears.
Tuesday: Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, mixed greens and spinach, pickled diced beets, bread stick and cake.
Wednesday: Hawaiian chicken, blended rice, vegetables, fruit and cookie.
Thursday: Burgundy- glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Seafood salad over mixed greens, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll and pineapple.
Somerset County
Monday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, green beans, wax beans and carrots, pierogies and banana.
Tuesday: Meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, corn and diced peaches.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed green salad with cheese and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Chopped steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, citrus salad and oatmeal cookie.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced pears and yogurt.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, fruit cocktail and oranges.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pulled pork, yams, peas, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Hamburger, tater tots, corn, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Pizza, baked apples, green beans, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
