Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Beef taco with taco sauce, Spanish rice, corn and cookie.
Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, white bread, strawberry shortcake with strawberries.
Friday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled egg/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus fruit salad and strawberry yogurt.
Thursday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Friday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad on bread, coleslaw and orange.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, sandwich spread, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, vegetables sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
