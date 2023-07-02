Cambria County
Monday: Hot dog with sauerkraut, potato salad, barbecued butter beans and sliced cinnamon apples.
Tuesday: Center closed.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and diced pears.
Thursday: Barbecued pork, parsley potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Friday: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Porcupine meatballs, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and apricot halves.
Tuesday: Center closed.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pickled eggs/beets, melon fruit salad and sugar cookie.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, citrus fruit salad and strawberry yogurt.
Friday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, mixed green salad with cheese, applesauce and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Mexican corn, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Hot dogs, baked beans, German potato salad, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian bread, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.
