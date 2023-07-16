Cambria County
Monday: Sloppy Joes, ranch roasted potatoes, baked beans and fruit mix.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, mixed greens with tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll and Jell-O.
Wednesday: Baked meat loaf with gravy, baked potato, corn, white bread and fruit.
Thursday: Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, creamy au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits and peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Salisbury steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, vegetables and fruit medley.
Wednesday: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, white bread, mandarin oranges and cucumber salad.
Thursday: Ham loaf, pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, green beans, diced pears and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, blueberries and Italian bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Scalloped potatoes, ham, baked apples, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and fruit.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken rice, carrots, broccoli, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna sandwich, pears and fruit.
Thursday: Dinner: Hot dogs, baked beans, tater tots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, pineapple and fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes, corn, BLT salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and fruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.