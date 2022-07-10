Cambria County
Monday: Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers and pudding.
Wednesday: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, dinner roll and warm peach crumble.
Friday: Fiesta chicken burrito bowl, cilantro lime rice, black beans and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, mandarin oranges and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, seasoned whole mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, mixed green salad with cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and banana.
Friday: Breaded fish, tartar sauce, cheesy hash browns, broccoli salad and baked apples.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Beef stroganoff, noodles, baked apples, mixed vegetables, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork patty, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, pea salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, beef salad sandwich, fruit cocktail and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Mandarin chicken, rice, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Fish in dill sauce, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, apricots and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Ham loaf, yams, broccoli, rice salad and dessert. Supper: bread, mandarin oranges and melon.
