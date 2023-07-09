Cambria County
Monday: Pizza casserole with mozzarella topping, green beans, bread stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday: Stuffed pepper with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and pudding.
Wednesday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.
Thursday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.
Friday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, Italian green beans, Italian bread and pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, mandarin oranges and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Stuffed peppers, seasoned whole mini potatoes, Brussels sprouts, diced peaches and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Chicken potpie, mixed green salad with eggs and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, chicken salad sandwich, coleslaw and orange.
Friday: Baked cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, broccoli salad and baked apples.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chili, rice, corn bread, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
