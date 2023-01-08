Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued chicken breast, diced redskin potatoes, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, Italian bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara, Italian green beans, garlic breadsticks and mixed fruit salad.
Thursday: Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.
Friday: Creamy Parmesan pork chop, brown rice, peas, dinner roll and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, apple and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with gravy, parsley red potatoes, vegetables, apricot halves and dinner roll.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced pears.
Thursday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod, tartar sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, fruit cocktail and wheat roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Menu is unavailable at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.