Cambria County
Monday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, mixed greens with tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll and pudding.
Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf Parmesan, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and pudding.
Friday: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend, vegetables and apricot halves.
Tuesday: Chicken potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, fruit cocktail and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad, apple and corn muffin.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.