Cambria County

Monday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.

Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, mixed greens with tomato, vegetable soup, dinner roll and pudding.

Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fruit.

Thursday: Meatloaf Parmesan, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread and pudding.

Friday: Sloppy joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, Italian blend, vegetables and apricot halves.

Tuesday: Chicken potpie, mixed green salad with cheese, fruit cocktail and wheat dinner roll.

Wednesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad, apple and corn muffin.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.

Friday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans and melon cup.

