Cambria County
Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.
Tuesday: Taco salad with tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.
Wednesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread and applesauce.
Thursday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and seasonal fresh fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced peaches and yogurt.
Tuesday: Hamloaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, succotash, rye bread and applesauce.
Wednesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, wheat bread and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy vegetables and melon fruit salad.
Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussels sprouts, Italian bread and diced pears.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Menus are not available at this time.
