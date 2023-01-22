Cambria County

Monday: Roasted pork with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and cookie.

Tuesday: Taco salad with tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.

Wednesday: Chili, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, cornbread and applesauce.

Thursday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.

Friday: Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and seasonal fresh fruit.

Somerset County

Monday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, diced peaches and yogurt.

Tuesday: Hamloaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, succotash, rye bread and applesauce. 

Wednesday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, wheat bread and fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy vegetables and melon fruit salad.

Friday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Brussels sprouts, Italian bread and diced pears.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Menus are not available at this time.

