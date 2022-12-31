Cambria County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Burgundy-glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts,
Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Friday: Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, vegetables, dinner roll and fruit mix.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Barbecued chicken, brown rice pilaf, broccoli and fruit salad.
Wednesday: Roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, banana and rye bread.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad and diced peaches.
Friday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, melon fruit salad and corn muffin.
