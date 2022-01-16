Cambria County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Beef taco, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, tortilla shell and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken marsala with sauce, pasta, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots and white bread.

Friday: Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, corn, white bread and cookie.

Somerset County

Monday: Center closed.

Tuesday: Porcupine meatball, seasoned whole mini potatoes, green and wax beans, church slaw and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday: Beef rice soup, chicken salad sandwich, pea and carrot salad and clementine.

Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, baked apples and cottage cheese.

Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage links, orange, whole grain muffin and V8 juice.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

The menu isn’t available at this time.

