Cambria County
Monday: Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and sliced cinnamon apples.
Tuesday: Turkey Caesar club sandwich, broccoli soup with crackers and fruit.
Wednesday: Creamy chicken divan, white rice, green beans, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Swiss steak with onion gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread and warm peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad, pineapple tidbits and yellow cake.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and orange.
Wednesday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, broccoli, mozzarella cheese stick and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Honey mustard pork chop, au gratin potatoes, vegetables, baked apples and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with egg and diced peaches.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: New Brunswick stew, cornbread, baked apples, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pears and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Tuna patty, creamed potatoes, beets, spinach salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, apricots and banana.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, rice pilaf, limas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pineapple and grapes.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, Jell-O salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Friday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, beets, broccoli, cottage cheese salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and grapes.
