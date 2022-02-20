Cambria County
Monday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, wax beans, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Baked breaded chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, Italian bread and pears.
Wednesday: Chicken bruschetta, pesto pasta, vegetables, dinner roll and peaches.
Thursday: Roasted pork, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Barbecue chicken, bowtie pasta, baked beans, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Center closed.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, seasoned whole mini potatoes, peas and diced pears.
Wednesday: Ham potpie, tossed salad with cheese and fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad, bread, pasta salad, clementine and mozzarella cheese stick.
Friday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, apple and cottage cheese.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, wax bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
