Cambria County
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday: Breaded fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and applesauce.
Thursday: Burgundy-glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, creamy tomato soup with crackers and a cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Closed.
Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mini potatoes, peas and diced pears.
Wednesday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad on whole grain white bread, pasta salad, cheese stick and clementine.
Thursday: Ham pot pie, tossed salad with cheese and Italian dressing and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Potato-crusted cod with tartar sauce, Brussels sprouts, pierogis, fresh citrus salad and coleslaw.
