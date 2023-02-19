Cambria County

Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin. 

Wednesday: Breaded fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes and applesauce.

Thursday: Burgundy-glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges. 

Friday: Egg salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, creamy tomato soup with crackers and a cookie.

Somerset County

Monday: Closed.

Tuesday: Baked chicken with gravy, mini potatoes, peas and diced pears. 

Wednesday: Vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad on whole grain white bread, pasta salad, cheese stick and clementine. 

Thursday: Ham pot pie, tossed salad with cheese and Italian dressing and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Potato-crusted cod with tartar sauce, Brussels sprouts, pierogis, fresh citrus salad and coleslaw.

