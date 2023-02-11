Cambria County

Monday: Barbecued pork, hash brown cubes, green beans and pineapple delight.

Tuesday: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and chocolate strawberry mousse.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.

Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara sauce, Italian green beans, breadstick and birthday cake.

Friday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread and peaches.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup and cherry pie.

Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.

Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, ham salad sandwich, tomato salad, melon fruit cup and crackers.

Thursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, creamy cucumbers and fruit salad.

Friday: Veal Parmesan, spaghetti with sauce, green beans, tropical fruit salad and Italian bread.

