Cambria County
Monday: Barbecued pork, hash brown cubes, green beans and pineapple delight.
Tuesday: Pulled turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and chocolate strawberry mousse.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, creamy potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara sauce, Italian green beans, breadstick and birthday cake.
Friday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread and peaches.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast with gravy, parsley red potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit cup and cherry pie.
Tuesday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chicken rice soup, ham salad sandwich, tomato salad, melon fruit cup and crackers.
Thursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, creamy cucumbers and fruit salad.
Friday: Veal Parmesan, spaghetti with sauce, green beans, tropical fruit salad and Italian bread.
