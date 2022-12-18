Cambria County

Monday: Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick and mixed fruit.

Tuesday: Baked ham with gravy, au gratin potatoes, peas, wheat bread and cookie.

Wednesday: Meatloaf with gravy and stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and strawberry mousse.

Thursday: Cheese lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, Italian green beans, Italian bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.

Friday: Beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.

Somerset County

Monday: Stuffed chicken breast, gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli, fruit salad and dinner roll.

Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, citrus salad and wheat dinner roll.

Wednesday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and strawberry yogurt.

Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.

Friday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.

Somerset County Meals on Wheels

Menu is not available.

