Cambria County
Monday: Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick and mixed fruit.
Tuesday: Baked ham with gravy, au gratin potatoes, peas, wheat bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Meatloaf with gravy and stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll and strawberry mousse.
Thursday: Cheese lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, Italian green beans, Italian bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Friday: Beef, vegetable rice, oriental vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed chicken breast, gravy, rice pilaf, broccoli, fruit salad and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, citrus salad and wheat dinner roll.
Wednesday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail and strawberry yogurt.
Thursday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.
Friday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad with eggs, mandarin oranges and corn muffin.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Menu is not available.
