Cambria County
Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, winter blend vegetables, mozzarella cheese stick and fruit medley.
Tuesday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, sweet potato patty, mixed vegetables and fresh apple.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced peaches.
Thursday: Baked ham in pineapple sauce, cheesy hash browns, succotash and fresh orange.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese on wheat bun, tartar sauce, coleslaw and diced pears.
Somerset County
Monday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and pudding.
Wednesday: sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fruit mix.'
Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and birthday cake.
Friday: Sloppy Joe, ranch-roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun and fresh fruit.
