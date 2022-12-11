Cambria County

Monday: Rigatoni with meat sauce, winter blend vegetables, mozzarella cheese stick and fruit medley.

Tuesday: Honey mustard marinated pork chop, sweet potato patty, mixed vegetables and fresh apple. 

Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and diced peaches.

Thursday: Baked ham in pineapple sauce, cheesy hash browns, succotash and fresh orange.

Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese on wheat bun, tartar sauce, coleslaw and diced pears. 

Somerset County

Monday: Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.

Tuesday: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and pudding. 

Wednesday: sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fruit mix.'

Thursday: Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and birthday cake.

Friday: Sloppy Joe, ranch-roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun and fresh fruit.

