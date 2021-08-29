Cambria County
Monday: Beef burgundy, bowtie pasta, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken caesar salad, pasta florentine soup with crackers, dinner roll and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chili cheese hot dog, baked potato, green beans and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Roasted pork with mushroom sauce, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fruited Jell-O.
Friday: Lasagna with meat sauce, parmesan corn, Italian bread and cinnamon applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, potato salad, church slaw and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, apple and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, au gratin potatoes, peas and pear.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and rye bread.
Friday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, creamy coleslaw and apricots.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Salisbury steak, rice, Mexican corn, Russian beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and Dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Roast turkey and gravy, stuffing, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and oranges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.