Cambria County
Monday: Unstuffed cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fruit.
Tuesday: Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder with crackers and pudding.
Wednesday: Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes and warm cinnamon sliced apples.
Thursday: Not available.
Friday: Not available.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, cheesy ham browns, peas and carrots, church slaw and melon fruit cup.
Tuesday: Chili with cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, apple and corn muffin.
Wednesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, scalloped potatoes, peas and pear.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad and rye bread.
Friday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, coleslaw and apricots.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, sandwich spread, peaches and orange.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese, vegetable sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears, melon and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
