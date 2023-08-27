Cambria County
Monday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, Italian green beans, Italian bread and pears.
Tuesday: Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.
Wednesday: Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread and applesauce.
Thursday: Baked pollock, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Friday: Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fruit.
Somerset County
Monday: Barbecued chicken, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, church slaw, melon fruit cup and milk.
Tuesday: Chili with cheddar cheese, mixed green salad with eggs, apple, corn muffin and milk.
Wednesday: Ham loaf with pineapple glaze, sweet potato patty, peas, pear and milk.
Thursday: Chopped steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad, rye bread and milk.
Friday: Potato crusted cod, tartar sauce, pierogies, coleslaw, apricots and milk.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Swiss steak, rice, Mexican corn, beet salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Pork, yams, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, beets, corn bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, creamed cucumbers and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, apricots and melon.
Friday: Dinner: Spaghetti and meat sauce, Italian bread, green beans, carrot-raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, peaches and orange.
