Cambria County
Monday: Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, wheat English muffin with jelly and fruit.
Tuesday: Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and peaches.
Thursday: Spaghetti and meatballs, pasta with marinara, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad.
Friday: Beef taco, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla shell and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Honey mustard marinated pork chops, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, apricot halves and rye bread.
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, peach and dinner roll.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Beef pot roast, mixed green salad, fruit cocktail and peanut butter cookie.
Friday: Cheese omelet, sausage link, orange and whole grain muffin.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minced carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
