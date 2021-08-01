Cambria County
Monday: Pot roast, whipped potatoes and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and diced pears.
Tuesday: Chicken Cobb salad, barley vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, ranch potatoes, peas and cookie.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, corn and fresh fruit.
Friday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, green beans, applesauce and Italian bread.
Somerset County
Monday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, citrus salad and chocolate cake.
Tuesday: Chicken patty, broccoli salad and applesauce.
Wednesday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with egg, orange and Italian bread.
Thursday: Beef barley soup, ham salad sandwich, coleslaw, fruit cup and crackers.
Friday: Baked chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, melon fruit salad and wheat dinner roll.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Spaghetti, mixed vegetables, Italian bread, copper penny salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad, pineapple and apple.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken, noodles, carrots, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, peaches and oranges.
Wednesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears and melon and berries.
Friday: Roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.