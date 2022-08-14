Cambria County
Monday: Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and fruit.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup with crackers, dinner roll and pears.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Hawaiian pork loin, blended rice, vegetables and birthday cake.
Friday: Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and applesauce.
Somerset County
Monday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower and diced pears.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potato with maple seasoning, green beans, banana and wheat dinner roll.
Thursday: Vegetable lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, pineapple tidbits and Italian bread.
Friday: Fish sandwich with cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, marinated pasta salad and fruit medley.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken parmesan, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Lemon tarragon fish, scalloped potatoes, peas, creamed lettuce and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, fruit cocktail and grapes.
Wednesday: Dinner: Chicken a la King, rice, broccoli, Jell-O and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, bologna sandwich, pears and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Meatloaf, yams, lima beans, cucumber salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, pineapple and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, Italian potato salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
