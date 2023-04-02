Cambria County
Monday: Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, Italian green beans, Italian bread and peaches.
Tuesday: Unstuffed cabbage roll with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, corn, white bread and pudding.
Wednesday: Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and apple crisp.
Thursday: Baked pollock, ranch roasted potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fruit.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, sweet potato souffle, green beans, melon fruit salad and peach pie.
Tuesday: Chicken patty with cheese, pickles, cucumber and tomato salad and apricot halves.
Wednesday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, three-bean salad and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Vegetable soup, egg salad sandwich, mozzarella cheese stick, carrot raisin salad, orange and crackers.
Friday: Center closed.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Hamburger casserole, baked apples, beets, carrot raisin salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, mixed vegetables, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham sandwich, banana and apricots.
Wednesday: Dinner: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, green beans, church slaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, pineapple and apple.
Thursday: Dinner: Roast pork, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, turkey salad sandwich, orange and mixed fruit.
Friday: Dinner: Fish in white sauce, parsley potatoes, minted carrots, pasta salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, pears and melon.
