Cambria County
Monday: Burgundy glazed meatballs, buttered noodles, roasted Brussels sprouts, bread stick and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bread and pudding.
Wednesday: Seafood salad, mixed greens with tomato and hard-boiled egg, bean soup with crackers, dinner roll and pineapple.
Thursday: Swiss steak, onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Friday: Hawaiian chicken, blended rice, vegetables, fruit and cookie.
Somerset County
Monday: Baked chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, orange and dinner roll.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomatoes, pickled egg/beets and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, ham salad sandwich, white bread, broccoli salad and tropical fruit salad.
Thursday: Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad and wheat dinner roll.
Friday: Roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, succotash, mandarin oranges and rye bread.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Swedish meatballs, noodles, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, mandarin oranges and apple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Pork patty, yams, limas, broccoli salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, tuna salad sandwich, pineapple and orange.
Thursday: Dinner: Chicken and gravy, stuffing, candied carrots, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, roast beef sandwich, pears and banana.
Friday: Dinner: Crab cakes, parsley potatoes, peas, cooked vegetable salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.