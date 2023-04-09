Cambria County
Monday: Chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mini biscuits and diced peaches.
Tuesday: Baked meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and carrots, white bread and fruit.
Wednesday: Tuna salad sandwich, coleslaw and mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Hot dogs with sauerkraut, macaroni salad, baked beans and applesauce.
Friday: Orange glazed chicken breast, buttered pasta, vegetables, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Somerset County
Monday: Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, diced peaches and white cake.
Tuesday: Chicken and rice soup, tuna salad sandwich, sliced tomato, coleslaw, applesauce and crackers.
Wednesday: Lasagna, mixed green salad with cheese, banana and Italian bread.
Thursday: Hot dog, potato salad and citrus fruit salad.
Friday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, fruit medley and cottage cheese.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Chicken patty, mixed vegetables, scalloped potatoes, pickled beets and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, applesauce and raisins.
Tuesday: Dinner: Fish, parsley potatoes, corn, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, sandwich spread, peaches and oranges.
Wednesday: Dinner: Spaghetti, carrots, Italian bread, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, mandarin oranges and banana.
Thursday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas and carrots, cottage cheese and vegetables sticks and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, chicken salad sandwich, pears, melons and berries.
Friday: Dinner: Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, kidney bean salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, apricots and melon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.