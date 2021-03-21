Cambria County
Monday: Mushroom cheeseburger, potato soup with crackers and fruit.
Tuesday: Pot roast with gravy, whipped potatoes, coleslaw, Italian bread and cookie.
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, peas, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Mango barbecued chicken breast, brown rice, sliced carrots, wheat bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Friday: Baked crab cake, cheesy twists, baked beans and mandarin oranges.
Somerset County
Monday: Kielbasa with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday: Creamed chicken over biscuit, peas and carrots, tropical fruit salad and cottage cheese.
Wednesday: Stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes, corn, melon cup, cheddar cheese rectangle and wheat roll.
Thursday: Ham, green beans and potatoes, mixed green salad with cheese, diced pears and yogurt.
Friday: Omelet with cheese, sausage link, orange, whole grain muffin and V-8 juice.
Somerset County Meals on Wheels
Monday: Dinner: Pork patty, scalloped potatoes, carrots, three-bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, peanut butter sandwich, melon and pears.
Tuesday: Dinner: Meatballs, rice, green beans, tossed salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, cheese sandwich, orange and pineapple.
Wednesday: Dinner: Ham, yams, peas, coleslaw and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, egg salad sandwich, banana and peaches.
Thursday: Dinner: Baked breaded fish, parsley potatoes, beets, waxed bean salad and dessert. Supper: Homemade soup, ham salad sandwich, apricots and grapes.
Friday: Dinner: Pepper steak, au gratin potatoes, spinach, macaroni salad and dessert. Supper: Bread, hard-boiled egg, mixed fruit and apple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.