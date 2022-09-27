JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, is hosting a Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.
The event will be held at the East Hills Recreation facility, 101 Community College Way.
This expo provides residents the opportunity to learn about resources and programs provided by local nonprofits, state government and community groups.
An educational seminar, health screenings and prize drawings will be available.
For additional information, call 814-266-2277 or visit senatorlangerholc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.