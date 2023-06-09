EBENSBURG, Pa. – After being closed to activities for two years, the Greater Johnstown Senior Activities Center at 550 Main St. in downtown Johnstown will resume hosting events later this month, officials said Thursday.
Cambria County Commissioner Scott Hunt said during the commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting that the complete opening of the center is set for June 28.
While the center has remained open for meals, it has been closed to activities since June 2021 because of renovations required after flooding damaged the center’s basement and elevator shaft. Renovations began in February.
“It’s exciting,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “So we have people still able to get their food, but we are getting close to it being reopened. It’s exciting to do it right, instead of rushing in and getting it wrong fast.”
Chernisky said that the completion of the project is the culmination of working together to ensure that the project is the right fit for area senior citizens.
“People have been working together, or working with engineers, to figure out how to make it the right size, to make it safer for seniors to go there – so that day is coming soon, and we’re looking forward to that,” he said.
‘Crazy year’ for trails
Also during the meeting, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority Executive Director Cliff Kitner updated the commissioners on the status of the area trails and the authority’s current projects.
Kitner described it as a “crazy year so far.”
He noted that since a ceremony was held last month to mark the completion of the Path of the Flood Trail all the way from the ruined South Fork Dam to downtown Johnstown, there has been an uptick of use in the trail.
There were more than 700 participants in the Path of the Flood Historic Races on May 27, Kitner said. Those who chose to compete in the 14-mile race started running at the breast of the dam for the first time ever, meaning that they followed the entire path of the 1889 Johnstown flood.
“It was kind of surreal to me because I’ve been talking about this for eight years,” he said of the trail’s completion.
He said that work is continuing on the three-mile extension of the Ghost Town Trail along Beulah Road near Ebensburg, but when box culverts were being placed, a drainage pipe was not as far into the ground as it should have been. He said this required redesigning and approval from PennDOT.
Kitner said that he met last week with the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement regarding the remaining 1.5 miles of the Ghost Town Trail needed to complete the trail as a loop.
“As many of you know, we have a million dollars from the (state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) for that project, and we need a match for it. This would give us $4.2 million in match, so the fact that they’re coming to vet the project is a very good sign,” Kitner said. “That would give us $5.2 million to face that project.”
According to Kitner, the project would require construction of bridges and removal of bony piles.
