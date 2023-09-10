The following are celebrating birthdays in September:
Arbutus Park Retirement Community
Rosella Ryba, Sept. 3; Fran Jacobs, Sept. 4; Alice Gunsallus and William MacWilliams, both Sept. 8; Bernadine Allen, Sept. 10; Dan Peters, Sept. 12; Robert Paolillo, Sept. 15; Ron Sottile, Sept. 18; Cecilia Bencie and James Larison, both Sept. 21; Mary Salay, Sept. 22; Kathy Fagan, Sept. 25; Gerry Witt, Sept. 26; Joseph Busony, Sept. 27; and Jo Carptenter, Kathryn Deetscreek and Judy Eppley, all Sept. 28.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Margaret Kulback, Sept. 2; Mildred Andrykovitch, Sept. 7; Helen Smith, Sept. 10; Dolores Podratsky, Sept. 18; Jack Harrison, Sept. 20; Shirley Cameron, Sept. 22; Marjorie Skiles, Sept. 27; and Mary Phillips, Sept. 28.
The Villa
Virginia Thompson, Sept. 1; George Nitka, Sept. 5; Robert Bonk, Sept. 13; Ruth Miller, Sept. 22; and Mildred Varner, Sept. 26.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Robert Mucciola, Michael DeBiase and Janice Ruane, all Sept. 4; Ella Kostick, Catherine Hintosh and Barbara Jones, all Sept. 6; Hector Sanchez, Sept. 7; Elaine Novak and Frederick Folta, both Sept. 10; Joetta Rager and Julia Boroski, both Sept. 17; Mary Popelich, Sept. 20; Mary Miller and Joanne Wright, both Sept. 25; and Cathy Sheppard, Sept. 26.
