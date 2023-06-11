The following are celebrating birthdays in June:
Richland Woods Assisted Living
John Stark, June 1; Joan Mack, June 4; Mary Jane Zimmerman, June 8; Stella Neuder, June 12; Frances White, June 15; Evelyn Varner, June 17; Cecilia Jubick, June 22; Patricia Bayne and LaDonna Weaver, both June 25; and Merle Rouser, June 28.
The Villa
Betty Anderson, June 7; Dorothy Fisher, June 8; Genevieve Krupa, June 13; June Arena, June 15; Elizabeth Portser, June 17; and Betty Williams, June 29.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Lillian Shima, June 1; Mildred Babiak, June 12; Allen Sieglinger and Scott Whalley, June 15; Mary Kenney, June 18; and Chester Mickey, June 30.
Arbutus Park Retirement Community
Fred Barefoot, June 2; Pat Griffith-Hughes, June 5; Sandy Martin, June 7; Joe Restivo, June 14; Marcy Sigmund, June 18; Betty Kist, June 22; Jack Fagan, June 27; and Dorothy Annable, June 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.