The following are celebrating birthdays in August:
Arbutus Park Retirement Community
Eleanor Johns, Aug. 1; Willie Eckenrod and Alice Mickel, both Aug. 5; Joan Fabina, Joyce Fabina, William Pramuk and Meriam Shomo, all Aug. 6; Dorothy Hammers, Aug. 8; Patricia Kipp and Alice Kuzma, both Aug. 9; Rose Seese and Audrey Tollis, both Aug. 12; Joan Gregory, Aug. 16; Margaret Chapman, Aug. 18; Joyce Ruhu, Aug. 23; Anne Cvrkey and Kristine Olsen, both Aug. 24; Elaine Depolo, Aug. 27; and Kathy Benyak, Aug. 31.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Irene Andrews, Aug. 1; Irene Ritter, Aug. 3; and Rose Lowes, Aug. 10.
The Villa
Joan Pearrow, Aug. 4; and Lloyd McMullen, Aug. 30.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Susan Lightner, Aug. 1; Helen Yourich and Robert Manges, both Aug. 12; Rose Clark, Aug. 17; Elmer Weis, Aug. 21; Nancy Tunstall, Aug. 23; Gary Keiper, Aug. 25; and Michael Janisko, Aug. 30.
