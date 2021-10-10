The following are celebrating birthdays in October:
Ebensburg Cambridge
Anna Szymusiak, Oct. 17; Mildred Kieta, Oct. 23; Darrell Betts, Oct. 30.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Phyllis Long and Delmont Whited, both Oct. 10; Cecilia Holub, Oct. 14; Shirley Morisi, Oct. 16; Pauline McNulty, Oct. 22; Mary Gorchesky, Oct. 27; and Sylvia Latchney, Oct. 28.
The Villa
Joann Kinsey, Oct. 1; and Robert Phillips, Oct. 31.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Rose Borischak, Oct. 4; Leroy Callihan, Oct. 10; Donna Seese, Oct. 11; and Bernice Gregory, Oct. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.