The following are celebrating birthdays in October:

Ebensburg Cambridge

Anna Szymusiak, Oct. 17; Mildred Kieta, Oct. 23; Darrell Betts, Oct. 30.

Richland Woods Assisted Living

Phyllis Long and Delmont Whited, both Oct. 10; Cecilia Holub, Oct. 14; Shirley Morisi, Oct. 16; Pauline McNulty, Oct. 22; Mary Gorchesky, Oct. 27; and Sylvia Latchney, Oct. 28.

The Villa

Joann Kinsey, Oct. 1; and Robert Phillips, Oct. 31.

Windber Woods Senior Living

Rose Borischak, Oct. 4; Leroy Callihan, Oct. 10; Donna Seese, Oct. 11; and Bernice Gregory, Oct. 24.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you