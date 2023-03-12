The following are celebrating birthdays in March:
Cambridge Ebensburg
Lois Fertick, March 4, and Ray St. Clair, March 16.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Deloris Kehl, March 14; Marlene Gahagan, March 16; Caroline Palm, March 18; Virginia Walker, March 19; Patricia Cook, March 27; and Pauline Stypula, March 28.
The Villa
Betty Waters, March 3; Francis Peduzzi, March 4; Dorothy Radnoti, March 11; and Rose Perry, March 16.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Bonnie Wissinger, March 1; Sandra Kalanish, March 4; Lyle Brown, March 14; Kathy Snyder, March 20; Phyllis Penrod, March 21; and Gloria Fushino, March 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.