The following are celebrating birthdays in March:

Cambridge Ebensburg

Lois Fertick, March 4, and Ray St. Clair, March 16.

Richland Woods Assisted Living

Deloris Kehl, March 14; Marlene Gahagan, March 16; Caroline Palm, March 18; Virginia Walker, March 19; Patricia Cook, March 27; and Pauline Stypula, March 28.

The Villa

Betty Waters, March 3; Francis Peduzzi, March 4; Dorothy Radnoti, March 11; and Rose Perry, March 16.

Windber Woods Senior Living

Bonnie Wissinger, March 1; Sandra Kalanish, March 4; Lyle Brown, March 14; Kathy Snyder, March 20; Phyllis Penrod, March 21; and Gloria Fushino, March 23.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you