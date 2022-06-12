The following are celebrating birthdays in June:
Cambridge Ebensburg
Francena Fenchack, June 22.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Joan Mack, June 4; Stella Neuder, June 12; Frances White, June 15; Cecilia Jubick, June 22; Mildred Weisbeski, June 23; Patricia Bayne, June 25; Merle Rouser, June 28; and Dolores Boothman, June 29.
The Villa
Betty Anderson, June 7; Dorothy Fisher, June 8; June Arena, June 15; Ed Polca, June 17; Kena Vizzini, June 25; and Betty Williams, June 29.
Windber Woods
Lillian Shima, June 1, and Mary Kenny, June 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.