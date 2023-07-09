The following are celebrating birthdays in July:

Richland Woods Assisted Living

Charles Palm, July 5; Miriam Mangus, July 6; Eleanor Bartlebaugh, July 8; Eugene Podratsky, July 17; and Alice Cobaugh, July 23.

Arbutus Park Retirement Community

Theresa Henry and Fran Matten, both July 3; Bob Brown, July 8; Shirley Shipman, July 9; Barb Rodgers, July 18; Christina Milavec, July 22; Marjean Barber, July 24; Larry Piper and Tina Tully, both July 25; Shirley Kuyat, Rose Long and Dolores Statler, all July 26; Helene Hoffman and Lerley Jack, both July 29; Harriett Biggs, July 30; and Bonnie Luther, July 31.

The Villa

Marie Fritz, July 1; Eileen Suttmiller and Louise Maser, both July 25.

Windber Woods Senior Living

Marsha Pitt, July 1; William Berkey, July 8; Richard Manges, July 21; and Ray Fry, July 26.

