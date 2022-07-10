The following are celebrating birthdays in July:
Arbutus Park Retirement Community
Francis Matten, July 3; Bob Brown, July 8; Shirley Shipman, July 9; Barbara Rodgers, July 18; Christina Milavec and Bob Smith, both July 22; Marjean Barber, July 24; Donald Delusa, Shirley Kuyat and Rose Long, all July 26; Helene Hoffman and Lerley Jack, both July 29; Harriett Biggs and Nancy Clark, both July 30; and Bonnie Luther, July 31.
Cambridge Ebensburg
Belle O'Brien, July 8.
Richland Woods
John McAchren and Charles Palm, both July 5; Miriam Mangus, July 6; and Eleanor Bartlebaugh, July 8.
The Villa
Eileen Suttmiller and Louise Maser, both July 25.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Mildred Stull and Marsha Pitt, both July 1; William Berkey, July 8; and Richard Manges, July 21.
