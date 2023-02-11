The following are celebrating birthdays in February:

Richland Woods Assisted Living

Jean Pellon, Feb. 6; Sally Parkins, Feb. 10; Madeleine Krueger, Feb. 15; and Lynn Harrison, Feb. 21.

The Villa

Helen LaTulippe, Feb. 9; Gracie Devine, Feb. 20; Veronia Tedrow, Feb. 23; and Eileen Malysko, Feb. 28.

Windber Woods

George Dabbs, Feb. 6; Susan Martin, Feb. 7; Mary Single, Feb. 8; James Zankey, Feb. 19; Louise Angelo, Feb. 21; Donna Hohman, Feb. 24; and John Leppado, Feb. 29.

