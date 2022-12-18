The following are celebrating birthdays in December:
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Laurena Webb, Dec. 11; Darlene Catterall, Dec. 14; Maryann Raslevich, Dec. 18; and Betty Shaffer, Dec. 24.
The Villa
Darlene Lambert, Dec. 4; Betty Scott, Dec. 16; and Vicki Kelly, Dec. 20.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Joann Garlesky, Dec. 4; Betty Sullivan, Dec. 10; Annabelle Kalanish, Dec. 14; Teresa Wheeling, Dec. 17; Helen Misosky, Dec. 27; and Florence Rogers, Dec. 31.
