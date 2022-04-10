The following are celebrating birthdays in April:
Arbutus Park Retirement Community
Clair Barker, April 3; Susan Hunt, April 7; Elaine Sweltz, April 8; Alice Mason, April 14; Betty Sheridan, April 17; Bernadine Brennsteiner and Dennis Johnson, both April 18; Clifford Bush, April 20; John Hollis and Lucille Smolko, both April 21; Margaret Brown, Stanley Debias and Ronald Geiser, all April 23; Dick Barber, April 24; Jim Smay, April 25; Bob Wertz, April 27; Doug Greig, April 28; and Denton Haynes, Sharon Varner and Joan Yeager, all April 30.
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Dan Skelly, April 4; Mary Utzman, April 18; and William Kulback, April 26.
The Villa
Jim Getz, April 2; Angela Komara, April 13; and Helen Peduzzi, April 18.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Rose Lucas, April 18; Mary Bertolino, April 20; Leo Yossick, April 21; and Sylvester Baran and Kathleen Berzansky, both April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.