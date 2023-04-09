The following are celebrating birthdays in April:
Richland Woods Assisted Living
Dorothy Baumgardner, April 1; Donna Rouser, April 10; Amelia Moncilovich, April 15; and Dorothy Gerber, April 19.
The Villa
Jim Getz, April 2; Ed Krupa, April 11; Angela Komara, April 13; Helen Peduzzi, April 18; and Aggie Malysko, April 30.
Windber Woods Senior Living
Thelma Constantino, April 8; Patricia Paruch, Eugene Kist and James Mitchell, all on April 16; Patricia McHenry, April 19; Vicki Levadnuk, April 20; Sylvester Baran and Kathleen Berzansky, both on April 26; and Joseph Selip Sr., April 30.
