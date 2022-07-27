JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three local legislators provided updates on a wide range of topics, including Pennsylvania’s new budget to work being done to promote the local area, during the Cambria Regional Chamber-sponsored State of the Commonwealth Address on Tuesday morning in Johnstown.
Overall, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, assessed the situation by saying that, in his opinion, “the state of our commonwealth is solid, and the state of our region – the 35th (Senatorial) District – is strong.”
He was joined by state Reps. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, 72nd District, and Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st District, during a presentation made to chamber members and supporters at Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown.
“I really think one of the main missions of the chamber is to get our business community to have some direct contact and hear directly from our elected officials about issues that are important to the business community and to them just as citizens of the area,” Cambria Regional Chamber President Amy Bradley said.
Much of the discussion focused on Pennsylvania’s $45.2 billion budget that was passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The plan increased spending by almost 3% from the 2021-22 budget.
Burns pointed to $135 million in law enforcement grants, $125 million for home renovations and $100 million for affordable housing construction, along with funding for mental health and child care, as programs that could benefit the Johnstown region.
“If we can get a chunk of that money here, it’s going to make our community a better place,” Burns said.
The budget, which includes spending of American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 pandemic relief, projects to have a $3.6 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year, with $2.1 billion set to go into the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
“If in bad times, the government is going to ask you to pay more, they’re asking you to pay more, then in good times, they should give people a break,” Burns said. “They should give money back to the people. I think that’s what we’ve done in this budget. We’ve given money back to the people in the form of better police, better housing, mental health issues being addressed, child care issues being addressed.”
Langerholc, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, addressed the budget and other issues, including transportation and the importance of “connectivity” with roads, airports and rail lines.
He played a key role in developing a plan for increased passenger rail service in western Pennsylvania that is expected to be developed within the coming years.
The state plans to invest more than $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements on lines that will be constructed and maintained by Norfolk Southern.
“That’s going to be a big benefit for our area,” Langerholc said. “People talk about a bedroom community – Johnstown to Pittsburgh. I’m thinking let’s bring those disposable income dollars here. There’s so much to do here. There really is – festivals, biking, hiking, kayaking, Coal Tubin’.”
Rigby drew attention to the efforts of numerous groups to benefit children, including Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, Coaches 4 Kids, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and Alternative Community Resource Program.
“These are great programs in the city that we set up,” Rigby said. “We were able to work with our youth, get these kids off the street. Don’t turn a good boy bad. When they’ve got those evenings with nothing to do, only bad things come out of it. We’ve got them into these programs. We’re feeding these kids. Some of these kids, it might be their only meals.”
He also pointed out the positive reaction that some House of Representatives members, who are involved in policy and tourism, had when they visited the region.
“Folks that say there’s nothing in Johnstown, excuse my French, it’s (bull),” Rigby said.
“There’s a lot in Johnstown. The folks here, if they could only see that. Every member of my policy committee, every member of that tourism committee that came here and spent the night, and came into downtown and the surrounding areas are in awe of Johnstown and its beauty and what we have to offer.
“I wish we would get this word out to those locals that believe there’s nothing here. Believe me, there’s a lot here. There’s a lot of things happening.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.