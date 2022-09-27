SOMERSET, Pa. – Whether it’s an annual rally or a community 5K, Red Ribbon Week advocates have worked for 37 years to amplify the event’s substance abuse awareness message.
This year, reminders will be decorated on Heirloom Pines cupcakes, blended into Great Day Juice Company smoothies and featured in “red” inside other Somerset shops, Somerset County Drug-Free Communities Director Rebecca Mull said.
“We’ve always tried to raise awareness, but until recently it’s sort’ve been limited in schools,” Mull said.
“We think this is an initiative that can draw attention to it ... on a community level.”
By getting local businesses involved, it can help educate the Somerset area as a whole about why “our kids bring those red ribbons home each year,” she said.
To do so, Somerset County Drug-Free Communities partnered with Somerset Inc. to enable businesses to create Red Ribbon Week promotions and creations, Mull said.
The group met with local merchants about ideas two weeks ago and once finalized, they plan to promote their Red Ribbon Week-inspired creations through Somerset County Drug-Free Communities’ Facebook page.
Red Ribbon Week runs Oct. 23-31.
It has been held in communities across the country for decades to educate youth about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and vaping.
In addition to wearing the event’s signature red ribbons, students across Somerset County in kindergarden through 12th grade are able to participate in poster, video and essay contests.
Winners are announced each year at the county’s yearly Red Ribbon Rally, which will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Somerset County Courthouse.
A 5K walk/run will return again this year, too, Mull said.
Contestants will gather at Somerset Area High School’s track on Oct. 22 and continue their path through the surrounding neighborhood, Mull added.
Registration will take place between 8 and 9 a.m., and begin at 9 a.m., rain or shine, Mull said.
Throughout the week, programs also will be delivered in schools to educate youth about making drug-free choices and resources available to help those who are struggling.
After two years of modified events as a COVID-19 precaution, Somerset commissioners said they were pleased this year’s events will have a more in-person feel.
“We’re always happy to hold the Red Ribbon Rally at the courthouse ... and to help raise awareness,” President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
For more information on this year’s events, including the poster, essay and video contests, visit facebook.com/SomersetCountyDFC.
